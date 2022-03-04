Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADOC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

