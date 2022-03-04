EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EG Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 1,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,194. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. EG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGGF. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in EG Acquisition by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in EG Acquisition by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

