eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 278.8% in February

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, an increase of 278.8% from the January 31st total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in eGain by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth $4,872,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth $3,276,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $12.04 on Friday. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $379.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 0.40.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

