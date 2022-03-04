eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. eHealth updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EHTH opened at $11.55 on Friday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in eHealth by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in eHealth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in eHealth by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

