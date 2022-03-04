Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

