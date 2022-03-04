Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

