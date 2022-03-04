Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $124.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $230.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Shares of ESTC opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

