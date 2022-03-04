Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.57

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 177623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECIFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.10) to €13.70 ($15.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

