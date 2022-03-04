Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

