Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Trading 5% Higher

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 78,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 72,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$128.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.