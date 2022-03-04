Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Posts Earnings Results

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELEV. Wedbush reduced their target price on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

