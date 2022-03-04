Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 339.0% in February

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 339.0% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

