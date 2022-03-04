Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $19.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after buying an additional 1,554,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after buying an additional 1,155,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 990,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,246,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.