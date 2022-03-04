Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Emles Made in America ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AMER stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56.

