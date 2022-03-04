Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Emles Made in America ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
AMER stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emles Made in America ETF (AMER)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Emles Made in America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Made in America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.