ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENBP stock remained flat at $$22.00 on Friday. ENB Financial has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

