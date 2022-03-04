Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Raised by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 20.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 837,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

