Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,080,000 shares, a growth of 311.6% from the January 31st total of 12,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,234. Enbridge has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

