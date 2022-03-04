Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

