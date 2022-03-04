Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.21.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down 1.48 on Thursday, reaching 28.98. 812,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is 28.74. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

