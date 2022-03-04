Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENDP. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of ENDP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.11. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.