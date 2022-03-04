Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENDP. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $553.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.11. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

