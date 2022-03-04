Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENDP. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $553.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.11. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
