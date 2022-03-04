Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 827,998 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.65.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.
Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
