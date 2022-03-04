Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 827,998 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 455,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,353,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,609,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 591,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

