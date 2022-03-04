Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of ENR opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Energizer has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 52,752 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Energizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after buying an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

