Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Boosted by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 219,069 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after buying an additional 3,144,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after buying an additional 2,539,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 528,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,012,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

