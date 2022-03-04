Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at C$16.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.