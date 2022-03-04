Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 8.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $30,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

VXF stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,115. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.78.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

