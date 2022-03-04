Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. 768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,323. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.