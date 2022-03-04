Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for 1.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 45,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $1,225,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

JSML traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.52. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.