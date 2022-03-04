Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 848,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVA traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 481,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,762. Enova International has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

