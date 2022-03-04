Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,039.46

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,039.46 ($13.95) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($13.74). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.95), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.79.
About Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)
