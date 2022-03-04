Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EUBG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,365. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

