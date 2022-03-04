EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.44

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.44 and last traded at $116.41, with a volume of 6224516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.92.
Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.
EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
