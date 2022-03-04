EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.44

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.44 and last traded at $116.41, with a volume of 6224516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

