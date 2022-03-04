Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOSE. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales purchased 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 108,150 shares of company stock valued at $305,151. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

