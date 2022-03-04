EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,957.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,125.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,312.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

