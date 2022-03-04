EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

