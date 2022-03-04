EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,593. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

