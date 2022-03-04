EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of EQT by 57.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $169,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

