Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRP Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for BRP in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter.

Get BRP alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOOO. lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. BRP has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BRP by 126.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.