Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.12. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,309,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,764,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,036,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

