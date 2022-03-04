Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

