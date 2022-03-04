Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $116.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

