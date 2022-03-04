Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 0.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 122,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

