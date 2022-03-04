Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Up 183.3% in February

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of Eurazeo stock remained flat at $$79.91 during trading on Friday. Eurazeo has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94.
About Eurazeo (Get Rating)
