Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $862.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 862 ($11.57) and last traded at GBX 878 ($11.78), with a volume of 26175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 897 ($12.04).

Several research firms have weighed in on ERM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.57) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.57) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 920.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 987.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £963.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 928 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £46,400 ($62,256.81). Also, insider Andrew Rashbass acquired 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 898 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £40,005.90 ($53,677.58).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

