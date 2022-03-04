European Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:EBACU) Trading 0.2% Higher

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 1,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 7,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.