Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will announce $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.76. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $6.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $33.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.15 to $34.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $38.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $40.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.75.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $307.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

