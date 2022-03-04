Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Shares of MRAM opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

