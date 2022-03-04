Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Evo Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Evo Acquisition by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evo Acquisition by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVOJ opened at $9.76 on Friday. Evo Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

