Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl Sells 5,388 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11.

NYSE EVH opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 2.05. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

