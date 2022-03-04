Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $447,321.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,887. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

