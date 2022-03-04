Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $447,321.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,887. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.
